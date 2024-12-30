Jindal Stainless Ltd up for fifth session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 736.25, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.38% in last one year as compared to a 9.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.75% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 736.25, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 23805.25. The Sensex is at 78760.73, up 0.08%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has risen around 6.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8720.7, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 740.5, down 0.14% on the day. Jindal Stainless Ltd is up 28.38% in last one year as compared to a 9.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.75% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 25.27 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

