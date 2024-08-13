Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit declines 42.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.92% to Rs 15.85 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Goldorna House declined 42.65% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 39.92% to Rs 15.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.8526.3819.688.301.391.881.391.881.172.04

