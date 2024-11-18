Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit rises 0.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.56% to Rs 22.08 croreNet profit of Laxmi Goldorna House rose 0.74% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.56% to Rs 22.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.0821.32 4 OPM %33.156.61 -PBDT5.031.14 341 PBT4.981.08 361 NP4.104.07 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News