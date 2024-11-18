Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit rises 0.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit rises 0.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.56% to Rs 22.08 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Goldorna House rose 0.74% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.56% to Rs 22.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.0821.32 4 OPM %33.156.61 -PBDT5.031.14 341 PBT4.981.08 361 NP4.104.07 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kerala to host Vizhinjam Conclave 2024, aims to boost global supply chain

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd T20: Australia loses both openers inside the powerplay

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 241pts, Nifty settles at 23,453; IT tanks, FMCG shines

India's hypersonic missile test signals 'carrier killer' power like China

HealthKart raises $153 million from ChrysCapital, Motilal Oswal Alternates

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story