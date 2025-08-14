Laxmi India Finance standalone net profit rises 47.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.06% to Rs 69.68 crore

Net profit of Laxmi India Finance rose 47.51% to Rs 9.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.06% to Rs 69.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

