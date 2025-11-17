Laxmi India Finance standalone net profit rises 8.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.35% to Rs 75.67 crore

Net profit of Laxmi India Finance rose 8.55% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.35% to Rs 75.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

