IRB Infra jumps after InvIT wins NHAI's TOT 17 highway bundle

IRB Infrastructure Developers climbed 6.39% to Rs 45.65 after announcing a major project win through its InvIT arm.

IRB Infrastructure Trust received the Letter of Award from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the TOT 17 bundle. The award covers 366 km across the LucknowAyodhyaGorakhpur corridor on NH 27 and the LucknowSultanpur stretch on NH 731. The Trust will pay an upfront concession fee of Rs 9,270 crore for a 20 year revenue linked contract.

The TOT 17 project lifts the Trusts asset base to about Rs 65,000 crore. The IRB Groups overall portfolio will also cross Rs 90,000 crore. Management said this win strengthens IRBs position in the highway monetisation space. Its market share in TOT projects now rises to 42%. The project adds long term visibility to toll revenues and cash flows. It also expands the groups O&M order book by around 20%.

IRB will act as the Project Manager for this corridor. The company noted that this award brings the platform closer to the Rs 1 lakh crore milestone. IRB is India's first integrated multi-national transport infrastructure developer in roads & highways segment. The company has strong track record of constructing, tolling, operating, and maintaining around 19,000 Lane Kms pan India in its existence of more than 25 years in India. It reported a 41% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 140.82 crore on a 10.42% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,751.02 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.