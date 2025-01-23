Laxmi Organic gains as PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 29 cr in Q3 FY25

Laxmi Organic Industries rallied 4.25% to Rs 238 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 7.76% to Rs 29.30 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 27.18 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 786.34 crore in Q3 FY25, marking a growth of 13.25% from Rs 694.30 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax surged 59.22% year on year to Rs 47.05 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

EBITDA jumped 43.02% to Rs 74.80 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 52.30 crore posted in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin advanced to 9.5% in Q3 FY25 as compared with 7.55% reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On a nine-month basis, the company's net profit rose 20.34% to Rs 91.74 crore on 9.63% increase in revenue to Rs 2,275.8 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Dr. Rajan Venkatesh, MD and CEO, Laxmi Organic Industries, said, We have continued our growth journey and delivered double-digit growth in volumes, revenue, and EBITDA in Q3 & 9MFY25 on a year-on-year basis, despite the prevailing operating environment and the constantly evolving geopolitical backdrop and its consequences.

This growth continues to be driven by our focus on: a) operational efficiency efforts resulting in both additional volumes and improved cost competitiveness; b) capacity augmentation; and c) our customer-centric approach, which has enabled us to expand our market share and widen our reach to new customers & industries.

At our Fluoro-intermediates site, we are steadily changing gears and are now focused on generating revenues from Q4 FY25 to expand our overall Specialties intermediate product offerings to our customers.

At our Dahej site, we continue to remain on track to receive the pending regulatory approvals, and the project remains on schedule on timelines and budget. We remain #GearedtoWin and #GearedforGrowth to achieve our laid-out plans for FY28. I would like to share my deep appreciation with the whole Laxmi Organic team, our customers, and all related stakeholders.

Laxmi Organic Industries is a leading manufacturer of acetyl intermediates and specialty intermediates with almost three decades of experience in large-scale manufacturing of chemicals.

