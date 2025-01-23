Piramal Pharma launches Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride in US

Piramal Pharma said that its subsidiary Piramal Critical Care (PCC) has launched Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride for Injection in various strengths in the US market.

Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Injection is a medicine used to treat various disorders such as schizophrenia and other psychoses like paranoia (delusions and feeling extremely worried or nervous), mania (overactive behavior), anxiety, agitation, and dangerously impulsive behavior.

The launch of Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride for Injection is the latest in a series of recent product launches from Piramal Critical Care in the generic injectables market.

In 2024, PCC had launched the first to market generic of Edaravone IV Infusion, which followed 2023 launches of Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection, USP and Doxycycline for Injection, USP to further enhance their wide portfolio of critical care products.

Peter DeYoung, chief executive officer, Piramal Global Pharma, said: We are excited to launch Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride for Injection, USP, which joins our growing US portfolio of injectable products at Piramal Critical Care.

It further complements our market-leading inhaled anesthesia products, as we strive to deliver critical care solutions to patients and healthcare providers around the world.

Piramal Pharma (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 17 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products.

The pharmaceutical companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 22.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales increased by 17.28% to Rs 2,241.75 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.95% to currently trade at Rs 244.95 on the BSE.

