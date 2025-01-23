K E C International Ltd Falls 1.81%

K E C International Ltd has lost 26.1% over last one month compared to 5.95% fall in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 2.62% drop in the SENSEX

K E C International Ltd lost 1.81% today to trade at Rs 872.6. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index is down 0.3% to quote at 569.98. The index is down 5.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Energy Ltd decreased 1.07% and Larsen & Toubro Ltd lost 1.02% on the day. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index went up 8.25 % over last one year compared to the 7.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 796 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 35620 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1312 on 04 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 607.25 on 24 Jan 2024.

