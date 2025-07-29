XPRO India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.48 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.60% to Rs 144.90 crore

Net loss of XPRO India reported to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 14.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.60% to Rs 144.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 138.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.144.90138.53-1.7411.59-0.7721.59-3.7518.99-5.4814.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News