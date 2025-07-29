Chemplast Sanmar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.25 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.93% to Rs 1099.90 crore

Net loss of Chemplast Sanmar reported to Rs 64.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 23.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.93% to Rs 1099.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1144.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1099.901144.891.5510.84-33.1376.94-86.4132.23-64.2523.89

