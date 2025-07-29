K E C International consolidated net profit rises 42.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.33% to Rs 5022.88 crore

Net profit of K E C International rose 42.27% to Rs 124.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 87.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.33% to Rs 5022.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4511.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5022.884511.896.975.99204.37158.55158.51112.04124.6087.58

