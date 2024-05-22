Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 82.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.43% to Rs 792.06 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Organic Industries rose 82.20% to Rs 44.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.43% to Rs 792.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 730.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.24% to Rs 120.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 2865.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2791.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

