Le Lavoir has entered into an agreement with Associated Hospitality ("under brand name of AHPL") for providing wet cleaning, washing and dry-cleaning services to Fairfield by Marriott, Mumbai International Airport (Marriott) for a period of 2 years from the date of entrance into agreement.

Under the brand name "Le Lavoir", the company is targeting to reach various institutions and also plans to enter the retail market segment to address consumer needs.

Focused on expanding its reach on pan India basis, the company plans to open several other laundry units apart from its Mumbai facility over the coming years.

