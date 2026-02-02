Associate Sponsors

Lead Financial Services standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Lead Financial Services declined 57.14% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.150.16 -6 OPM %26.6756.25 -PBDT0.040.09 -56 PBT0.040.09 -56 NP0.030.07 -57

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

