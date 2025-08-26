Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lehar Footwears climbs after bagging order worth Rs 75 cr

Lehar Footwears climbs after bagging order worth Rs 75 cr

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Lehar Footwears jumped 3.85% to Rs 286 after the company received an additional order from National Small Industries Corporation for supply of 50,000 toolkits to artisans and craftspeople under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

The said order is worth Rs 74.90 crore (excluding GST) and it expected to supply by July 2026.

The company said that this reiterates its belief in sustainability, scalability and longevity of this business segment which was commenced in August-2024 and within one year has secured repeat order thereby further cementing its leadership position. Acting as a key implementation partner for the Scheme, this order demonstrates its strength in executing impactful solutions aligned with national initiatives.

Raj Kumar Agarwal, chairman & whole time director of Lehar Footwears, said: We are glad to contribute to the Government of Indias PM Vishwakarma Scheme, which empowers traditional artisans and craftspeople. This additional order reflects the trust placed in Lehars execution capabilities and strengthens our commitment to supporting skill development and self-reliance at the grassroots level.

Lehar Footwears is the regional mass-footwear manufacturers of high quality and stylish non-leather footwears since 1995. The company is selling its products under Lehar brand through trade distribution channel, retail multi brand outlets, export markets, government schemes and ecommerce marketplaces.

The companys standalone net profit surged 205.5% to Rs 7.27 crore on 125% jump in net sales to Rs 142.20 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

