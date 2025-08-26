Lehar Footwears climbs after bagging order worth Rs 75 cr

Lehar Footwears jumped 3.85% to Rs 286 after the company received an additional order from National Small Industries Corporation for supply of 50,000 toolkits to artisans and craftspeople under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.The said order is worth Rs 74.90 crore (excluding GST) and it expected to supply by July 2026.
The company said that this reiterates its belief in sustainability, scalability and longevity of this business segment which was commenced in August-2024 and within one year has secured repeat order thereby further cementing its leadership position. Acting as a key implementation partner for the Scheme, this order demonstrates its strength in executing impactful solutions aligned with national initiatives.
Raj Kumar Agarwal, chairman & whole time director of Lehar Footwears, said: We are glad to contribute to the Government of Indias PM Vishwakarma Scheme, which empowers traditional artisans and craftspeople. This additional order reflects the trust placed in Lehars execution capabilities and strengthens our commitment to supporting skill development and self-reliance at the grassroots level.
Lehar Footwears is the regional mass-footwear manufacturers of high quality and stylish non-leather footwears since 1995. The company is selling its products under Lehar brand through trade distribution channel, retail multi brand outlets, export markets, government schemes and ecommerce marketplaces.
The companys standalone net profit surged 205.5% to Rs 7.27 crore on 125% jump in net sales to Rs 142.20 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app