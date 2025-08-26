Sun Pharma drops as foreign broker downgrades on valuation, execution risks

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries slipped 3.08% to Rs 1,605.70 after a foreign brokerage downgraded the stock to 'underperform' from 'neutral' and cut its target price to Rs 1,570 from Rs 1,730.

The broker cited stretched valuations and slower-than-expected traction in speciality drugs. It flagged concerns around psoriasis drug Ilumya's heavy Medicare exposure, potential pricing pressures, and limited earnings visibility despite strong initial uptake. It warned that a 10% price cut in Ilumya could erode Sun Pharmas EPS by 4%.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the US as well as Global Emerging Markets.