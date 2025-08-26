Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd stays slippery

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 93.7, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 29.69% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 1.69% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 93.7, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24795.05. The Sensex is at 81031.75, down 0.74%.Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has eased around 8.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25423.4, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.09 lakh shares in last one month.