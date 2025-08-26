Waaree Energies' arm bags 452 MW solar module supply contract in U.S.

Waaree Energies said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas has secured a significant order for the supply of 452 megawatts (MW) of solar modules.

The order has been received from a renowned U.S.-based customer, recognized as a leading developer and owner-operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States.

The supply of 452 MW solar modules is scheduled to take place over financial years 202526 and 202627, as per the terms of the order.

Waaree Energies confirmed that neither the promoters, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order. Furthermore, the company clarified that the order does not fall under related party transactions.