Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Energies' arm bags 452 MW solar module supply contract in U.S.

Waaree Energies' arm bags 452 MW solar module supply contract in U.S.

Image
Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Waaree Energies said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas has secured a significant order for the supply of 452 megawatts (MW) of solar modules.

The order has been received from a renowned U.S.-based customer, recognized as a leading developer and owner-operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States.

The supply of 452 MW solar modules is scheduled to take place over financial years 202526 and 202627, as per the terms of the order.

Waaree Energies confirmed that neither the promoters, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order. Furthermore, the company clarified that the order does not fall under related party transactions.

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies is a renewable energy company. It offers innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 89.1% to Rs 745.20 crore on 29.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,425.83 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sun Pharma drops as foreign broker downgrades on valuation, execution risks

Union Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd down for fifth straight session

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story