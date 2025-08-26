Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 113.07, down 1.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.61% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 1.46% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 113.07, down 1.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24795.05. The Sensex is at 81031.75, down 0.74%.Bank of India has added around 1.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 0.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6980.35, down 1.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.76 lakh shares in last one month.