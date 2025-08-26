Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Union Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 129.49, down 2.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.98% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 1.46% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 129.49, down 2.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24795.05. The Sensex is at 81031.75, down 0.74%.Union Bank of India has lost around 2.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 0.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6980.35, down 1.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 98.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 129.57, down 2.77% on the day. Union Bank of India jumped 3.98% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 1.46% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 5.51 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

