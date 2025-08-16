Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels' arm wins DDA bid to develop 5-star Aurika hotel in Delhi's Nehru Place

Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels announced that its material subsidiary, Fleur Hotels, has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the licence rights to a prime land parcel in Nehru Place, New Delhi.

The award was received on 14 August 2025, following Fleur Hotels being declared the successful bidder for the 2.256-acre site, located in one of the capitals most prominent commercial hubs.

The licence is for the development and operation of a 5-star hotel under Lemon Trees upper upscale brand, Aurika. The proposed property, to be named Aurika, Nehru Place, will mark the brands debut in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The LoA is for 12 months from the date of issuance and is subject to compliance with conditions laid out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and in the associated tender documents.

According to the company, the project will encompass all activities related to the design, development, and operation of the hotel on the licensed site. Aurika, Nehru Place will feature over 500 rooms, positioning it among the largest hotels in Delhi, and will offer premium accommodation, signature dining experiences, expansive banqueting facilities, and a range of leisure amenities.

Designed on the lines of Aurika, Mumbai SkyCity, the hotel will blend grandeur with a distinctive Delhi flair, catering to both sophisticated business travellers and discerning leisure guests.

Patanjali Keswani, chairman and managing director, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, "Delhi has always been a strategic focus for us. Aurikas entry will deliver a luxury experience thats about living, not just staying a landmark in style, comfort, and service for the region."

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is the largest mid-priced and the third-largest overall hotel chain in India. It operates in the upscale segment and in the mid-priced sector, consisting of the upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. It delivers differentiated yet superior service offerings, with a value-for-money proposition.

The company reported a 93.49% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.33 crore, while revenue from operations rose 17.82% to Rs 315.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels fell 1.32% to close at Rs 145.25 on Thursday, 14 August 2025.

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

