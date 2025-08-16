Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Poly Films consolidated net profit declines 78.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Jindal Poly Films consolidated net profit declines 78.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 12.14% to Rs 1083.41 crore

Net profit of Jindal Poly Films declined 78.07% to Rs 36.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 168.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.14% to Rs 1083.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1233.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1083.411233.08 -12 OPM %0.332.87 -PBDT107.38152.76 -30 PBT49.1698.10 -50 NP36.87168.09 -78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 204.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Chadha Papers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.71 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sky Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Kore Digital standalone net profit declines 81.32% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story