R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 204.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of R Systems International rose 204.86% to Rs 75.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 462.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 432.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

