Lemon Tree Hotels Q2 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Lemon Tree Hotels' consolidated net profit jumped 32.79% to Rs 35.03 crore on 23.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 284.36 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 29.2% to Rs 45.26 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 35.03 crore in Q2 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 131.2 crore in Q2 FY25, up 25.19% as compared with Rs 104.8 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin stood at 46.1% in Q2 FY25 as against 45.5% in Q2 FY24.

During the quarter, gross ARR (average revenue per room) increased 12.03% YoY to Rs 5,902 crore during the quarter while occupancy rate declined to 68.4% in Q2 FY25 as against 71.7% in Q2 FY24.

RevPAR (revenue per available room) jumped 7% to Rs 4,035 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 3,770 crore in Q2 FY24.

Patanjali Keswani, chairman & managing director, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, In Q2 FY25, if we exclude the increase in renovation expenses of Rs 8 crore (above that spent last year), in Q2 our Net EBITDA margin would be 48.9%, a 340 bps increase Y-o-Y. With demand growth expected to exceed supply growth in the next few years accompanied by the structural tailwinds in discretionary consumption of branded rooms that India is starting to witness, our increased investment in renovation will allow us to better position our hotels going forward to capture superior pricing and position Lemon Tree as the brand of choice in the mid-market segment.

Fees from management & franchised contracts for 3rd party owned hotels stood at Rs 13.4 crore in Q2 FY25 which increased by 28% Y-o-Y. Fees from Fleur Hotels stood at Rs 18.4 crore in Q2 FY25 which increased by 35% Y-o-Y.

Total management fees for Lemon Tree stood at Rs 31.8 crore in Q2 FY25 which increased by 32% Y-o-Y. Our debt decreased by Rs 90 crore from Rs 1,912.6 crore as of 30th September 2023 to Rs 1,822.6 crore as of 30th September 2024. Cash profit for the company stood at Rs 69.8 crore in Q2 FY25 which increased by 43% Y-o-Y.

During the quarter, we signed 19 new management & franchise contracts which added 1,373 new rooms to our pipeline and operationalized 5 hotels which added 193 rooms to our portfolio. As of 30th September, 2024 the inventory for the group stands at 112 operational hotels with 10,318 rooms, and a pipeline of 75 hotels with 5,220 rooms.

Lemon Tree Hotels its principal activities are to carry out the business of developing, owning, acquiring, operating, managing, renovating, and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc. under the brand name of Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima and Keys Lite.

The counter jumped 2.70% to settle at Rs 121.50 on Thursday, 14 November 2024.

