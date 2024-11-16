Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit rises 171.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 252.90% to Rs 19.48 crore

Net profit of Mercury EV-Tech rose 171.19% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 252.90% to Rs 19.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.19.485.5210.3711.232.340.982.130.901.600.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News