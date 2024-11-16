IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of marquee players available on Nov 24-25

Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul, the three captains who were released by their franchises before the retention deadline, will feature among the 12 marquee players kicking off the IPL 2025 auction, set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players to go under hammer on Nov 24-25 IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Full list of marquee players 2025 Set First Name Surname Country Base Price (INR) M1 Jos Buttler England 2 Cr M1 Shreyas Iyer India 2 Cr M1 Rishabh Pant India 2 Cr M1 Kagiso Rabada South Africa 2 Cr M1 Arshdeep Singh India 2 Cr M1 Mitchell Starc Australia 2 Cr M2 Yuzvendra Chahal India 2 Cr M2 Liam Livingstone England 2 Cr M2 David Miller South Africa 1.5 Cr M2 KL Rahul India 2 Cr M2 Mohammad Shami India 2 Cr M2 Mohammad Siraj India 2 Cr Seven of the marquee players are from India as well, with Iyer, Pant, and Arshdeep Singh included in the first group of six. The second group features Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj. The five overseas players in the marquee list are Mitchell Starc, the Australian left-arm pacer who set the record for the highest bid in the 2024 IPL auction, England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler, allrounder Liam Livingstone, South African power-hitter David Miller, and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

Big names missing from IPL 2025 auction list Among the notable players missing from the IPL 2025 auction list are England's fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood. Archer, who has recently made his comeback after a lengthy injury recovery, was previously bought by Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 8 crore (approximately USD 1.06 million) at the 2022 auction, despite having just undergone elbow surgery and being unavailable for that season. Ultimately, he featured in just five games for Mumbai over two seasons before being released. For this auction, Archer had listed himself with the highest base price of INR 2 crore.