A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit declines 55.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Sales decline 23.19% to Rs 5.93 crore

Net profit of A D S Diagnostic declined 55.66% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.19% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.937.72 -23 OPM %13.1520.60 -PBDT0.661.40 -53 PBT0.621.36 -54 NP0.471.06 -56

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

