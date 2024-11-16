A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit declines 55.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.19% to Rs 5.93 crore

Net profit of A D S Diagnostic declined 55.66% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.19% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.937.7213.1520.600.661.400.621.360.471.06

