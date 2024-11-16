Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit rises 261.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 150.35% to Rs 10.59 crore

Net profit of Pro Fin Capital Services rose 261.76% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 150.35% to Rs 10.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10.594.2360.8187.473.431.013.360.932.460.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News