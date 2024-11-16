Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit rises 261.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Sales rise 150.35% to Rs 10.59 crore

Net profit of Pro Fin Capital Services rose 261.76% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 150.35% to Rs 10.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.594.23 150 OPM %60.8187.47 -PBDT3.431.01 240 PBT3.360.93 261 NP2.460.68 262

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

