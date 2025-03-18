Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Bokaro, Jharkhand

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Bokaro, Jharkhand

Image
Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the signing of a new property in Bokaro, Jharkhand.

The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, and is expected to start its operations in FY27.

Lemon Tree Hotels, Bokaro, Jharkhand, will feature 50 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, banquets, meeting rooms, a rooftop bar, a fitness center, a swimming pool, and other public areas.

Vilas Pawar, CEOmanaged & franchise business, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, We are thrilled to expand our presence in Jharkhand, complementing our portfolio of one existing hotel and three upcoming properties.

Lemon Tree Hotels' principal activities are to carry out the business of developing, owning, acquiring, operating, managing, renovating, and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc., under the brand names Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima, and Keys Lite.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 76.53% to Rs 62.49 crore on a 22.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 355.18 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.66% to Rs 129.50 on the BSE.

