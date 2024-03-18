Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR Settles Lower Amid Firm Dollar Overseas

INR Settles Lower Amid Firm Dollar Overseas

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee settled lower for the day, registering a decline of 4 paise to settle at 82.90 (provisional) against the US currency on Monday on firm crude oil prices although gains in domestic stock markets and foreign fund inflows capped the rupee's losses. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex picked up some momentum to end the session up 104.99 points, or 0.14 percent, at 72,748.42. The broader NSE Nifty index also recovered from an early slide to end up 32.35 points, or 0.15 percent, higher at 22,055.70. The local unit opened firm at 82.84 to a dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market and inched up to the day's high of 82.83 in early deals. Dollar index holding firmly above 103 mark ahead of FOMC outcome this week following sticky US inflation levels as shown by recent data.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

INR Settles Lower Amid Muted Equities And Dollar Strength Overseas

INR Settles Slightly Lower Amid Massive Sell-Off In Domestic Equities

INR Settles Flat Amid Dollar Strength Ahead Of FOMC Minutes

INR Settles Cautiously Lower; Domestic GDP Data Eyed

INR Near The Flat Line As Optimism From Equities Offset By Firm Dollar Overseas

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Dilip Buildcon rises as JV bags LoA for Rs 413-cr project in MP

Market ends with small gains; metal shares rally

Board of Poonawalla Fincorp announces change in directorate

SBI Cards allots 67,800 equity shares under ESOP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story