INR Settles Lower Amid Firm Dollar Overseas

The Indian rupee settled lower for the day, registering a decline of 4 paise to settle at 82.90 (provisional) against the US currency on Monday on firm crude oil prices although gains in domestic stock markets and foreign fund inflows capped the rupee's losses. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex picked up some momentum to end the session up 104.99 points, or 0.14 percent, at 72,748.42. The broader NSE Nifty index also recovered from an early slide to end up 32.35 points, or 0.15 percent, higher at 22,055.70. The local unit opened firm at 82.84 to a dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market and inched up to the day's high of 82.83 in early deals. Dollar index holding firmly above 103 mark ahead of FOMC outcome this week following sticky US inflation levels as shown by recent data.

