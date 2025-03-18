Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC Ltd Surges 2.49%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.05%

NMDC Ltd Surges 2.49%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.05%

Image
Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NMDC Ltd has added 7.61% over last one month compared to 9.8% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.78% drop in the SENSEX

NMDC Ltd gained 2.49% today to trade at Rs 66.58. The BSE Metal index is up 1.05% to quote at 30329.36. The index is up 9.8 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 2.27% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 2.03% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 11.09 % over last one year compared to the 2.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NMDC Ltd has added 7.61% over last one month compared to 9.8% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.78% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.27 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 95.45 on 21 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 59.7 on 13 Jan 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Paytm Money receives registration to offer SEBI-compliant research services

Stock Alert: Hindustan Unilever, Ircon Intl, IREDA, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Shilpa Medicare

INR Settles Lower Amid Firm Dollar Overseas

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Edge Higher

Pound Speculative Net Longs Jump To Highest Level In 17 Years

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story