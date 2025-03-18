NMDC Ltd Surges 2.49%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.05%

NMDC Ltd has added 7.61% over last one month compared to 9.8% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.78% drop in the SENSEX

NMDC Ltd gained 2.49% today to trade at Rs 66.58. The BSE Metal index is up 1.05% to quote at 30329.36. The index is up 9.8 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 2.27% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 2.03% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 11.09 % over last one year compared to the 2.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NMDC Ltd has added 7.61% over last one month compared to 9.8% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.78% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.27 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 95.45 on 21 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 59.7 on 13 Jan 2025.

