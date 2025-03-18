Paytm Money receives registration to offer SEBI-compliant research services

Paytm Money, a wholly owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications, has been granted a Certificate of Registration as a Research Analyst by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the SEBI (Research Analysts) Regulations, 2014. The registration number for Paytm Money as a Research Analyst is INH000020086.

With this registration, Paytm Money can offer SEBI-compliant research services, including investment insights, research reports, and data-driven analysis. This milestone aligns with Paytm Money's objective to expand its offerings in the investment ecosystem, enhance user experience, and provide expert-backed insights to both retail and institutional investors. These services will soon be integrated into the Paytm Money app as part of a research and advisory offering, empowering investors to make well-informed financial decisions.

