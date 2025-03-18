Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paytm Money receives registration to offer SEBI-compliant research services

Paytm Money receives registration to offer SEBI-compliant research services

Image
Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Paytm Money, a wholly owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications, has been granted a Certificate of Registration as a Research Analyst by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the SEBI (Research Analysts) Regulations, 2014. The registration number for Paytm Money as a Research Analyst is INH000020086.

With this registration, Paytm Money can offer SEBI-compliant research services, including investment insights, research reports, and data-driven analysis. This milestone aligns with Paytm Money's objective to expand its offerings in the investment ecosystem, enhance user experience, and provide expert-backed insights to both retail and institutional investors. These services will soon be integrated into the Paytm Money app as part of a research and advisory offering, empowering investors to make well-informed financial decisions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Hindustan Unilever, Ircon Intl, IREDA, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Shilpa Medicare

INR Settles Lower Amid Firm Dollar Overseas

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Edge Higher

Pound Speculative Net Longs Jump To Highest Level In 17 Years

INR weakens near 82.90 per US dollar mark

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story