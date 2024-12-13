Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Jharkhand.

Lemon Tree Hotels announced that it has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotel in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels and is expected to open in FY 2027.

This hotel will feature 65 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a rooftop bar, banquet hall, meeting room, swimming pool, fitness center and other public areas. The Birsa Munda Airport is about 5 kms away while the Ranchi Junction is about 7 kms away from the property. The hotel is also well connected by roadways for both public and private transport.

Vilas Pawar, CEO-managed & franchise business, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, We are delighted to announce the expansion of our portfolio in Jharkhand. By expanding our footprint across different states and cities, we aim to make Lemon Tree Hotels the most preferred brand across different segments. This opening will be in addition to our one existing and two upcoming hotels in the state.

Meanwhile, the company has announces the opening of Lemon Tree Resort at Thimphu, Bhutan. This managed resort is the second property of the group in the city and country.

This hotel features 60 rooms and a villa, Citrus Caf a multi-cuisine coffee shop and Slounge the hip recreation bar. The resort boasts expansive banquet spaces with a connecting pre-function area as well as meeting rooms to meet the discerning guests business and events requirements along with a kids room to keep the little guests entertained.

Additionally, the company said that, of the 60 rooms and a villa, 48 rooms and a villa opened on opening day as part of phase I of the launch. The remaining rooms along with a well-equipped fitness center, a refreshing heated swimming pool and Fresco a rejuvenating spa will open shortly thereafter, as part of phase II.

Both announcements were made after market hours on Thursday, 12 December 2024.

Lemon Tree Hotels its principal activities are to carry out the business of developing, owning, acquiring, operating, managing, renovating, and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc. under the brand name of Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima and Keys Lite.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 32.79% to Rs 35.03 crore on a 23.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 284.36 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip slipped 1.33% to Rs 144.65 on the BSE.

