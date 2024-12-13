Sanjay Singh moves suspension of business notice to discuss Manipur issue

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday gave a suspension of business notice to discuss the Manipur situation in Rajya Sabha.

Singh in his notice highlighted the 19-month-long "ethnic violence" in Manipur which resulted in the burning of hundreds of houses, the killing of innocent people and the displacement of thousands of families.

"Respected Sir, the ethnic violence in Manipur for the last 19 months has exposed the failure of law and order in the State and the Government's negligence towards the safety of women. Hundreds of houses were burnt, many innocent people were killed, and thousands of families were displaced in this violence that started in May 2023. Women and children bore the brunt of this crisis," Singh said in the notice.

The AAP MP expressed concern that despite the Supreme Court order, the state government has failed to take concrete steps to submit a report on properties affected by violence and rehabilitation plans.

"The brutal incident with a woman in Jiribam district on 7 November 2024, in which the victim was tortured and killed, presents another horrific picture of the deteriorating situation in Manipur. The Supreme Court has ordered the state government to submit a report on the properties affected by the violence and the rehabilitation plans, but no concrete steps have been taken in this direction so far," Singh said in the notice.

Singh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur and called it an example of the BJP-led central government's apathy.

"It is worrying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not even visit Manipur during this period, which shows the indifference of the central government. Continuous curfew, internet shutdown, rising prices of essential commodities and unavailability of medicines in the state have made life unbearable. This is not only a law and order crisis but also a serious blow to human rights and democratic values," the notice read.

Sanjay Singh has also given a zero-hour notice to discuss the issue of the farmers's Protest and their demands in the parliament.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on November 25 and has seen frequent disruptions. The session will go on till December 20.