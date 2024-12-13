HAL bags contract from Defence Ministry of Rs 13,500 cr

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) informed that it has signed a contract with Ministry of Defence worth Rs 13,500 crore for procurement of 12 Su-30 MKI aircraft along with associated equipment.

The aircraft would have an indigenous content of 62.6%, enhanced due to indiginisation of many components to be manufactured by Indian defence industry.

These aircraft would be manufactured at Nasik division of HAL. The supply of these aircraft would enhance operational capability of Indian Air Force and strengthen defence preparedness of the country, as per the exchange filing.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is an aerospace and defense company, owned by the government of India. The company develops, designs, manufactures, and supplies aircraft, helicopters, avionics, and communications equipment for military and civil markets.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.13% to Rs 1,510.48 crore on 6.04% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,976.29 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.24% to currently trade at Rs 4,672.40 on the BSE.

