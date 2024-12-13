Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HAL bags contract from Defence Ministry of Rs 13,500 cr

HAL bags contract from Defence Ministry of Rs 13,500 cr

Image
Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) informed that it has signed a contract with Ministry of Defence worth Rs 13,500 crore for procurement of 12 Su-30 MKI aircraft along with associated equipment.

The aircraft would have an indigenous content of 62.6%, enhanced due to indiginisation of many components to be manufactured by Indian defence industry.

These aircraft would be manufactured at Nasik division of HAL. The supply of these aircraft would enhance operational capability of Indian Air Force and strengthen defence preparedness of the country, as per the exchange filing.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is an aerospace and defense company, owned by the government of India. The company develops, designs, manufactures, and supplies aircraft, helicopters, avionics, and communications equipment for military and civil markets.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.13% to Rs 1,510.48 crore on 6.04% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,976.29 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.24% to currently trade at Rs 4,672.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

World Chess Championship: Puducherry Lt. Guv hails Gukesh's historic win

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 1,100 pts to 80,200; Nifty at 24,200; PSB, Metal drag

RBI receives bomb threat in Russian email; Mumbai Police launch probe

Jason Gillespie resigns as Pakistan red-ball coach; Aaqib Javed steps in

Sanjay Singh moves suspension of business notice to discuss Manipur issue

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story