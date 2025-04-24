Nestle India Q4 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 885 crore; declares dividend of Rs 10/sh

Nestle India's standalone net profit declined 5.21% to Rs 885.41 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 934.17 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 4.48% to Rs 5,503.9 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 5,267.6 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total sales stood at Rs 5,447.6 crore in the March 2025 quarter, up 3.67% from Rs 5,254.4 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

During Q4 FY25, domestic sales grew by 4.24% YoY to Rs 5,235 crore, while export sales tumbled 8.65% YoY to Rs 212.66 crore. Domestic sales crossed Rs 5,235 crore, the highest ever, surpassing that of the January March 2024 quarter.

Profit before tax declined 3.67% YoY to Rs 1,204.6 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The firm stated that its e-commerce growth was driven by improved availability, enhanced e-commerce packs, and targeted media interventions for consumers.

Also Read

Organized trade delivered strong, broad-based growth across categories, driven by store expansion and supported by impactful in-store activations.

Out-of-home (OOH) continued to accelerate, led by increased penetration in focus channels, portfolio premiumization, and innovative product and machine developments across the foods and beverages portfolio.

The company said that commodity prices continue to be firm for coffee. Cocoa prices have corrected but continue to be high. Prices continue to remain stable for edible oils. Milk prices have cyclically firmed up with the onset of summers.

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director, NestlIndia, said, I am pleased to report that this quarter we witnessed double-digit growth in Beverages and Confectionery, with 3 out of 4 product groups delivering healthy growth. Our domestic sales crossed the Rs 5,235 crore mark, the highest ever in any quarter, supported by improving volume growth.

He highlighted that Powdered and Liquid Beverages was the largest growth contributor, with NESCAFstrengthening its leadership position, adding over 5.1 million households, and launching NESCAFReady-to-Drink cold coffee in India, driven by Gen Z and Millennial demand. Confectionery grew at a high single-digit pace, with KITKAT remaining a key driver, while India became the second-largest global market for the brand.

Prepared dishes and cooking aids saw mid-single-digit growth, with MAGGI returning to volume growth, and India continuing to be the largest market for the brand.

The milk products and nutrition segment saw new launches like CERELAC and CEREGROW variants without refined sugar, responding to consumer demand for healthier options. Petcare achieved high double-digit growth, with strong performances from PURINA FELIX, FRISKIES, and PURINA PRO PLAN.

The out-of-home (OOH) business showed double-digit growth and entered the cocoa-based spreads category with the launch of KITKAT Professional Spread. He also noted the positive reception to the opening of NESPRESSOs first boutique in New Delhi.

Nestls e-commerce growth trajectory continued, propelled by the rise of quick commerce, which contributed 8.5% to domestic sales.

To further support growth, Nestle is investing Rs 6,500 crore between 2020 and 2025 to develop new capabilities, including the development of a new factory in Odisha with an initial investment of Rs 900 crore.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of the face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the said dividend has been fixed as 4 July 2025.

Further, the companys nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) recommended the appointment of Manish Tiwary as managing director of the company for a period of 5 years with effect from 1st August 2025.

Nestlis the world's largest food and beverage company. It manufactures internationally famous brand names such as Nescaf Maggi, Milkybar, Kit Kat, Bar-One, Milkmaid, and Nestea.

Shares of Nestle India shed 0.44% to Rs 2,423.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News