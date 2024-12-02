Healthcare stocks rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 338.1 points or 0.77% at 44003.61 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Innova Captab Ltd (up 7.98%), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (up 5.81%),Hikal Ltd (up 5.8%),Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd (up 4.33%),Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 3.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Natco Pharma Ltd (up 3%), Global Health Ltd (up 2.99%), Shilpa Medicare Ltd (up 2.7%), SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.67%), and Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (up 2.63%).

On the other hand, Poly Medicure Ltd (down 2.54%), Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (down 2.24%), and Kopran Ltd (down 1.3%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 220.14 or 0.4% at 55420.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 58.41 points or 0.37% at 15907.1.

The Nifty 50 index was down 10.55 points or 0.04% at 24120.55.

The BSE Sensex index was down 97.1 points or 0.12% at 79705.69.

On BSE,1997 shares were trading in green, 1328 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

