Advait Energy Transitions receives LoA valued at Rs 49.99 cr

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
From Dakshin Gujarat Vij Co.

Advait Energy Transitions (formerly known as Advait Infratech) has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for Turnkey Contract (Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning) of 11 KV 55mm2 AAAC Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) with its accessories (Poles and its fabrications will be supplied by DGVCL) in jurisdiction area of Dakshin Gujarat Vij Co. (DGVCL) under Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana (VKY-2) Scheme on 29 May 2025. The contract is worth Rs 49.99 crore.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

