Welspun Living slides as Q4 PAT decline 10% YoY to Rs 132 cr

Welspun Living dropped 6.60% to Rs 137.95 after the company reported a 9.71% decrease in consolidated net profit of Rs 131.82 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 146 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue rose by 2.74% year-over-year to Rs 2,645.90 crore during the period under review.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of FY25 was Rs 318 crore as compared with Rs 400 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal year.

EBITDA margin reduced to 12% in Q4 FY25 as against 15.3% in Q4 FY25.

On the segmental front, the Home Textile business reported revenue of Rs 2,452.56 crore, up 1.27% YoY, while the Flooring business recorded revenue of Rs 195.76 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a de-growth of 8.05%.

Net debt stood at Rs 1,603 crore as of March 2024, higher by Rs 248 crore compared to Rs 1,354 crore in March 2023, but lower by Rs 56 crore from Rs 1,658 crore reported in December 2024.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit slipped 6.15% to Rs 639.16 crore on an 8.94% rise in net sales to Rs 10,545.09 crore in FY25 over FY24.

On the capex front, the company stated that it spent Rs 106 crore in Q4 FY25, primarily towards the Towel project at Anjar. The total capital outlay for FY25 stood at Rs 701 crore.

B.K. Goenka, chairman, Welspun Group, said, Despite evolving global trade dynamics and tariff uncertainties, Welspun continues to lead with resilience, agility, and innovationbringing clarity to complexity and turning disruption into opportunity.

FY25 was a defining year as the company crossed the Rs 10,000 crore revenue mark, with consolidated revenues of Rs 10,697 crore, grew by 8.9% and a strong 10.8% growth in home textile exports. Our emerging businesses which are future growth engine contribute approximately 30% of revenues, reinforcing the power of our diversified model. We are equally focused on scaling our domestic consumer business which grew 5.1% in FY25, with the Welspun brand reaching deeper into households and SPACES evolving into a complete home lifestyle offering. Christy continues to build its reputation as a global luxury brand with focus on profitable growth and enhanced presence in markets beyond UK.

Strategically, our ESG leadership has been validated with a score of 83 in the 2024 S&P Global CSA ranking us 1st in India and 4th globally in the Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods categorya strong endorsement of our commitment to sustainable value creation.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.70 per equity share for FY 2024-25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend will be paid to shareholders holding equity shares as of the record date, 27 June 2025.

Welspun Living (WLL) is a global leader in home textiles. With a distribution network in more than 60 countries and world-class manufacturing facilities in India, Welspun is a strategic partner with top global retailers. WLL is driven by its differentiation strategy based on branding, innovation, and sustainability. On 22 September 2023, Welspun India Limited changed its name to Welspun Living Limited.

