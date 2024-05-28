Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lesha Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lesha Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 568.22% to Rs 8.62 crore

Net profit of Lesha Industries reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 568.22% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3678.95% to Rs 7.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.54% to Rs 11.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.621.29 568 11.566.90 68 OPM %6.61-19.38 -7.182.75 - PBDT0.57-0.39 LP 7.310.19 3747 PBT0.56-0.40 LP 7.290.17 4188 NP0.51-0.34 LP 7.180.19 3679

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tata Steel Production rises 4% YoY in Q4

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Metal shares rise

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

Mega Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story