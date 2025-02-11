Lesha Industries standalone net profit declines 85.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 79.45% to Rs 0.45 croreNet profit of Lesha Industries declined 85.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 79.45% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.452.19 -79 OPM %-26.6715.98 -PBDT0.060.35 -83 PBT0.060.34 -82 NP0.050.34 -85
