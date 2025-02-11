Lesha Industries standalone net profit declines 85.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 79.45% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Lesha Industries declined 85.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 79.45% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.452.19-26.6715.980.060.350.060.340.050.34

