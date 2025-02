Diligent Media Corporation standalone net profit declines 53.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.47% to Rs 1.71 crore

Net profit of Diligent Media Corporation declined 53.05% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 35.47% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.712.65-127.4915.092.897.262.867.232.545.41

