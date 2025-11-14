LG Electronics India drops after Q2 PAT slumps 27% YoY to Rs 389 cr

LG Electronics India (LEIL) declined 3.25% to Rs 1619.65 after the company's standalone net profit declined 27.3% to Rs 389.43 crore despite 1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,174.03 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 27.1% YoY to Rs 524.86 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 548 crore in Q2 FY26, registering de-growth of 27.61% compared with Rs 757 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin contracted to 8.9% in Q2 FY26 as against 12.4% in Q2 FY25. The margin drop was a result of the combined impact of rising commodity prices and incremental investments in festive go-to-market initiatives, aimed at supporting distributors in subdued market conditions..

The Home Appliance & Air Solutions (H&A) division reported revenue of Rs 3,948 crore in Q2 FY26, nearly flat compared with Rs 3,953 crore a year earlier. The Home Entertainment (H&A) segments revenue grew by 3% YoY to Rs 2,226 crore in Q2FY26, primarily supported by increased festive season demand in the TV segment. Looking ahead, the company aims to further drive innovation and enhance its market position in the premium product portfolio, including QNED and OLED ranges. The company also intends to expand its B2B footprint by leveraging opportunities arising from Indias growing infrastructure across sectors such as education, hospitality, medical, and institutional industries.

LG Electronics India, Hong Ju Jeon, said, "H1 of 2026 presented some macroeconomic headwinds including a cool summer, geo-political challenges, tariffs, and forex fluctuations. Despite this, our team in India demonstrated resilience sales growth, gaining market share and maintaining stable profitability. We are now strategically accelerating our future growth by expanding our domestic footprint followed by our focus on ramping up exports as global conditions normalize. Construction of our third plant is progressing as per schedule and our new product line, LG Essential Series is supporting our growth in Tier 2 and 3 markets. Our focus remains clear: to deliver cutting-edge technology that enriches the lives of our customers and solidifies our position as Indias most loved brand.