KPI Green secures Rs 696.50 cr solar power project from SJVN

KPI Green secures Rs 696.50 cr solar power project from SJVN

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
KPI Green Energy has signed the contract agreements with SJVN for the execution of a 200 MW (AC) Solar Power Project at the GIPCL Renewable Energy Park, Khavda, Gujarat. This development represents a major advancement in KPI Green's expanding portfolio of utility-scale renewable energy projects.

The contract, aggregating to Rs 696.50 crore (excluding GST), reinforces KPI Green's position as a credible and trusted EPC partner for large-scale renewable projects. This achievement further strengthens the Company's presence in the solar EPC space and reflects the growing confidence of premier government entities in KPI Green's execution capabilities.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

