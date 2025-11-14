KPI Green secures Rs 696.50 cr solar power project from SJVN

KPI Green Energy has signed the contract agreements with SJVN for the execution of a 200 MW (AC) Solar Power Project at the GIPCL Renewable Energy Park, Khavda, Gujarat. This development represents a major advancement in KPI Green's expanding portfolio of utility-scale renewable energy projects.

The contract, aggregating to Rs 696.50 crore (excluding GST), reinforces KPI Green's position as a credible and trusted EPC partner for large-scale renewable projects. This achievement further strengthens the Company's presence in the solar EPC space and reflects the growing confidence of premier government entities in KPI Green's execution capabilities.

