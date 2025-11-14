Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese benchmark end lower after economic data

Chinese benchmark end lower after economic data

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Friday as investors fretted about lofty tech valuations and the U.S. economic outlook.

A mixed set of economic indicators from China and cautious comments from Federal Reserve officials on the rate trajectory also dented sentiment.

The dollar held losses while gold edged up toward $4,200 an ounce ahead of the release of reports on U.S. producer prices and retail sales along with speeches from several Federal Reserve officials later in the day.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.97 percent to 3,990.49 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.85 percent to 26,572.46 as a slew of Chinese data signaled a further loss of momentum in October.

Data showed industrial production rose 4.9 percent year-on-year in the month, falling shy of expectations for an increase of 5.5 percent and down from 6.5 percent in September.

Retail sales were up 2.9 percent - exceeding expectations for 2.7 percent after rising 3.0 percent in the previous month. Fixed asset investment fell 1.7 percent from last year, missing forecasts for a decline of 0.9 percent following the 0.5 percent drop a month earlier.

The jobless rate came in at 5.1 percent versus expectations for 5.2 percent. House prices fell 2.2 percent year-on-year, matching September's decline.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LG Electronics India drops after Q2 PAT slumps 27% YoY to Rs 389 cr

KPI Green secures Rs 696.50 cr solar power project from SJVN

IIFL Finance and its subsidiaries receives ratings action from India Ratings & Research

Apollo Tyres slides after Q2 PAT slumps 13% YoY to Rs 258 cr

Jeevansathi to acquire balance 3.65% stake in Aisle Network

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story