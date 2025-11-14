Apollo Tyres slides after Q2 PAT slumps 13% YoY to Rs 258 cr

Apollo Tyres declined 1.59% to Rs 527.65 after the company reported a 13.2% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 258.05 crore on a 6.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,831.09 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

EBITDA in Q2 FY26 jumped 16.3% to Rs 1,020.7 crore as compared to Rs 877.9 crore reported in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 14.9% during the quarter as against 13.6% in the same quarter previous year

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 566.12 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 404.09 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 180.04 crore during the quarter.

On the segmental front, the companys revenue from the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) segment stood at Rs 4,822.78 crore (up 5.62% YoY), income from Europe was Rs 2,190.56 crore (up 13.58% YoY), while revenue from other regions stood at Rs 1,178.01 crore (down 30.73% YoY) during the period under review. On a half-year basis, the companys net profit tumbled 54.85% to Rs 270.93 crore on a 4.85% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 13,391.85 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. Meanwhile, the companys board has also approved a plan to raise Rs 1,000 crores through the issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). These NCDs will be allotted through a private placement exercise.