Navneet Education consolidated net profit rises 108.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 6.42% to Rs 435.28 crore

Net profit of Navneet Education rose 108.23% to Rs 47.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.42% to Rs 435.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 409.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.99% to Rs 251.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 204.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.21% to Rs 1751.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1696.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales435.28409.02 6 1751.271696.83 3 OPM %18.4412.97 -16.8117.02 - PBDT79.9152.89 51 287.85291.95 -1 PBT58.4733.20 76 222.42233.88 -5 NP47.8122.96 108 251.57204.54 23

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

