N R Agarwal Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.82 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net loss of N R Agarwal Industries reported to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 88.38% to Rs 465.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 247.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.93% to Rs 17.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 125.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.30% to Rs 1659.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1293.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

