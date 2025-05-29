Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steelcast standalone net profit rises 43.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Steelcast standalone net profit rises 43.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 22.75% to Rs 120.79 crore

Net profit of Steelcast rose 43.08% to Rs 26.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.75% to Rs 120.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.73% to Rs 72.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.21% to Rs 376.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 409.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales120.7998.40 23 376.17409.81 -8 OPM %31.6729.30 -28.2028.59 - PBDT39.1429.41 33 109.88118.85 -8 PBT36.0925.11 44 97.33100.93 -4 NP26.7718.71 43 72.2075.00 -4

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

