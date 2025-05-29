Steelcast standalone net profit rises 43.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.75% to Rs 120.79 crore

Net profit of Steelcast rose 43.08% to Rs 26.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.75% to Rs 120.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.73% to Rs 72.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.21% to Rs 376.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 409.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

120.7998.40376.17409.8131.6729.3028.2028.5939.1429.41109.88118.8536.0925.1197.33100.9326.7718.7172.2075.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News